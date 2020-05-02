Latest News

Veeder, Nordby not running for commission

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Tom McCabe has taken out a petition seeking re-election to the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners, while two commissioners have decided not to run for re-election.

Doug Nordby, who has served on the county commission since 2012, and Gene Veeder, who was elected in 2016, have told the McKenzie County Farmer that they will not be seeking another four-year term.

“We (the commissioners) have gotten a lot done in the last eight years,” stated Nordby. “We’ve been able to get our county’s planning and zoning in place and built a new law enforcement center and other new buildings to improve county efficiency.”

Both Nordby and Veeder say that their age played a major role in their decision not to seek another term.

In addition to casting their ballots for county commissioner candidates, McKenzie County voters will also be asked to either approve or reject the creation of a one mill Senior Mill Levy in the June 9 election.

The proposed mill levy would generate $285,838 to assist in funding senior citizen services and programs in the county.

