Latest News

Valuation change costs school district $400,000

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

An $11 million increase in the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1’s taxable valuation is going to cost the district $400,000 in lost tax revenue this year.

That was the bad news that Steve Holen, district superintendent, shared with his board on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to Holen, the increase in utilities valuations after the district’s tax certification didn’t allow them to accurately determine the maximum levy allowed by the school district.

“Because there is an opportunity to use new property values to determine the maximum levy and we didn’t receive these values until after we were asked to certify our levy to the county by Oct. 10, the school district was unable to receive additional tax revenue that was available,” states Holen.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer