Up in flames

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The skies around Watford City were filled with a heavy, black smoke Thursday afternoon following an explosion and fire at a saltwater disposal location on the east side of the community.

Residents in a two-mile radius of the White Owl Energy Services disposal site first became aware of the fire as they heard and felt the concussions of a series of explosions that started around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. And as smoke began to fill the sky, Watford City volunteer firefighters and law enforcement began pouring on the scene.

“It is kind of scary the shear power that a fire like this one had,” stated Dave Uhlich, Watford City Fire Department chief. “When we got to the scene and confirmed that everyone at the disposal site was accounted for, it was a good feeling.”

