Latest News

Unreported spills a problem

Posted 2/14/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When Richard Johnson stopped in to eat breakfast at the Little Missouri Grill last week, he was interested to hear a group of other breakfast eaters talking about a salt water spill. Much to his surprise, the spill was on his land.

Johnson rushed home and sure enough, the ground on a corner of his land was thawed and he could tell that it had been contaminated by salt water.

Cypress, a salt water disposal facility neighboring Johnson’s land, had suffered a break in a hydraulic hose on Sunday, Jan. 28. The spill went undetected until Monday and it wasn’t until Wednesday, Jan. 31, that Johnson became aware of it.

