University of Mary to offer first live classes in Watford City

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While most McKenzie County parents were busy getting their children off to the county’s elementary and high schools last week, Rob Nelson, strategic partner coordinator at the University of Mary’s Watford City campus was getting ready for the launch of something very historic.

“For the first time in Watford City’s history, a higher education class is going to be taught live right here,” states Nelson. “After being in Watford City for the past three years, we are going to finally be able to offer three classes at our campus at the Rough Rider Center.”

While this is very exciting news for Nelson and the University of Mary, it is also great news for McKenzie County residents who are looking to pick up some college credits without having to travel great distances.

“During our fall semester at our Watford City campus, we are going to be offering two business classes and a liberal arts class,” states Nelson. “We had our first registration on Monday evening with 30 people pre-registering for the classes.”

