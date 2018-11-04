Latest News

Two W.C.H.S. students go to All-State

Posted 4/11/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

One of the highest honors in the North Dakota high school music world is qualifying for All-State. Morgan Rolfsrud and Jordan Housel both represented Watford City High School over the All-State weekend in late March.

All-State takes place over four days. Musicians from all over the state travel to Bismarck for days of practice and concerts.

Students from all school sizes, Class A and B compete for the limited spots in concert band, jazz band, orchestra, jazz choir, treble choir and mixed choir.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer