Posted 4/11/18 (Wed)
By Betsy Ryan
Farmer Staff Writer
One of the highest honors in the North Dakota high school music world is qualifying for All-State. Morgan Rolfsrud and Jordan Housel both represented Watford City High School over the All-State weekend in late March.
All-State takes place over four days. Musicians from all over the state travel to Bismarck for days of practice and concerts.
Students from all school sizes, Class A and B compete for the limited spots in concert band, jazz band, orchestra, jazz choir, treble choir and mixed choir.
