Latest News

Two W.C.H.S. actors receive Superior Acting Awards at state

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Haleigh Hanhart and Jordan Housel of Watford City High School (W.C.H.S.) took home the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Superior Acting Award at the NDHSAA State Class A One-Act Plays event held at North Dakota State University on April 2.

According to Mike Housel, W.C.H.S. music director, one didn’t come as a surprise, while the other winning performer did.

“Haleigh was one we expected to win, but that one over there not so much, he’s deathly shy,” said Mike, faking a scowl at his son, Jordan.

But that wasn’t the only surprise to come. An unplanned event unfolded that caused some revisions to take place in order for the show to successfully go on.

“Haleigh got into an accident halfway through the season,” says Mike. “So we had to tell the directors and judges when we got there that the wheelchair was not a prop. And we had to work around that as a seated actor, rather than a walking one.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer