Two Watford City businesses issued warnings for selling tobacco to minors

Posted 7/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two Watford City businesses, the Long X Bottle Shop and Kum & Go were issued warnings by the Watford City Police Department after they sold tobacco or nicotine products to minors.

The warnings came after the police department in partnership with the Upper Missouri Health District, the North Dakota Department of Health and McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 recently completed their first ever Tobacco Compliance Check at the 16 different tobacco sale locations within Watford

