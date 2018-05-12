Latest News

Two sentenced on drug charges

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two men arrested by the Arnegard Police Department in separate cases have both entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced following a joint effort by police department and the Northwest Narcotics Task Force.

David Rodabaugh was arrested on May 13 following a foot pursuit in Arnegard that turned into a vehicle pursuit that took place for approximately 25 miles with speeds topping 120 mph before he was rammed off the road by a deputy sheriff only to recover and flee for an additional five miles where the chase ended with Rodabaugh rolling his car and being injured. Rodabaugh was extricated from his vehicle by the Watford City Fire & Rescue and transport by McKenzie County Ambulance for injuries in the crash, as well as from a Taser deployment.

Rodabaugh pled guilty at his preliminary hearing in July to felony charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer.

In June, a resident of the home, Donald Beane II, was arrested after being observed driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Beane resisted arrest and made furtive movement towards his waistband and was subdued with a Taser. While being patted down, a baggie of methamphetamine was located on his person and he subsequently tried to swallow the evidence. Beane was held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility and was set to go to jury trial in November before reaching a plea agreement with the McKenzie County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Beane pled guilty, via Alford plea, to felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

