Latest News

Two injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 85

Posted 1/03/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two women were transported to the McKenzie County Hospital following a two-vehicle accident south of Watford City at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Rachel May Crain, 21, of Killdeer, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 85 five miles south of Watford City in a 2001 Civic. When she attempted to make a U-turn into the southbound lane of the highway, she failed to yield to a northbound 2010 Pontiac G6 being driven by Alyssa Nicole Helstad, 20, of Crosby. The front end of Helstad’s vehicle struck the left side of Crain’s vehicle with both vehicles coming to rest in the ditch.

