Latest News

Two injured in rig site fire near Keene

Posted 7/11/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Two men sustained burn injuries when gas going into an open mud tank ignited on a drill site northeast of Keene on June 30.

The Keene and New Town fire departments responded to a Nabors drilling rig on a Continental Resources well pad on Saturday.

When they arrived, according to John Rolfsrud, Keene fire chief, flames from the mud tank had spread, catching hydraulic hoses on fire as well.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

