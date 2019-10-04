Latest News

Two candidates file to fill Alexander’s mayor opening

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Alexander voters will be heading to the polls for a special election on Tuesday, May 14, to choose between Kenneth Willcox and Suzanne Courter to serve the city as its mayor.

According to Jena Hatter, Alexander city auditor, Jeff Whitehurst, who was elected as city mayor in June of 2016, resigned in November of 2018. Since that time Terrille Jacobson, city council board president has served as mayor.

According to Willcox, it didn’t take long for him to get word of the open mayor position.

