Latest News

Turkey Bingo has become Watford City’s social event of the season

Posted 11/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Whenever someone refers to Turkey Bingo as “Watford City’s social event of the year,” they aren’t kidding.

Heavy anticipation hung in the air as hundreds of area residents filled the Watford City Intermediate School’s Commons Area on Tuesday, Nov. 19, as hopeful turkey winners scrambled to find seats. Excitement from the cost of bingo cards so cheap, stomachs full of baked goods and other treats - it was time to win their Thanksgiving turkey.

The Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Turkey Bingo is an evening that area residents look forward to every year. And this year’s event was so large the Commons Area could hardly contain all the participants.

And with local businesses donating over 180 turkeys, 10 cuts of premium beef, and a prime rib from Best Angus as prizes, a fun evening was in store as players gathered around their bingo cards.

