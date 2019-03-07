Latest News

Traffic stop nets 139 grams of meth

Posted 7/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Shannon Lloyd, 61, is facing a Class A Felony charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance after McKenzie County deputies found 139 grams of meth in his vehicle on Saturday, June 22.

According to affidavits filed in the Northwest District Court, the amount of meth found would last an average user up to one year, as the average user consumes approximately .5 grams of meth per day of regular use.

According to court documents the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reckless driving report where it was reported that a driver was traveling at varying speeds and almost hitting oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 85 at 6:24 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle in the southbound ditch facing north on Highway 85, south of mile marker 129, and found Lloyd who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Officers knocked on the window, waking Lloyd who appeared to be disoriented. He told officers that he was tired and wasn’t driving that well, so he pulled over. He also stated that he thought he was near New Town when questioned by officers.

