Tornado education remains key

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

As she sent out a severe weather alert by phone for a tornado last June, Karolin Jappe watched 12 people ogling the ugly clouds near Watford City’s water tower.

“They didn’t even move,” McKenzie County’s emergency manager said.

Education for what to do in the event of severe weather like tornados is vital, she said, even for information as basic as where to go.

McKenzie County’s communities, from Cartwright to Keene, Alexander to Arnegard, each have at least one shelter for such emergencies. Jappe recently ordered, received and laundered 120 blankets for the shelters.

“I just want something for every community,” she said.

Shelters include Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander; Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard; community centers in Cartwright, Grassy Butte and Mandaree; Clear Creek Lutheran Church near Keene; Watford City’s Civic Center, American Legion on Main Street, the McKenzie County Multi-Purpose Building and Rough Rider Center, for those using the facility.

