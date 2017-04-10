Latest News

Top woman surfer wows Women’s Day attendees

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The McKenzie County Healthcare System’s 2017 Women’s Day event welcomed Bethany Hamilton, world class surfer and inspirational speaker on Sept. 30. Hamilton spoke at the end of a long day full of celebration and education including a women’s run/walk, a vendor show, a health panel, and a formal dinner catered by Outlaws’ Bar & Grill.

Hamilton’s presence almost spoke louder than her words in Watford City on Saturday evening. Along with her husband, Adam Dirks, and her 2-year-old son Tobias, Hamilton brought a message of hope, perseverance, and faith.

At the age of 13, and several years into a growing surfing career, Hamilton was attacked by a 14-foot tiger shark while surfing. The attack left her with her left arm amputated at the shoulder and a complete change in the course of her life

