Tobacco Gardens bay in need of dredging

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A popular resort north of Watford City requires dredging to improve water access.

Peggy Hellandsaas, owner of Tobacco Gardens Resort & Marina, met with the McKenzie County Park Board at its Aug. 15 meeting, discussing one company’s proposal and how to proceed further with this and other work at the Lake Sakakawea hotspot.

Silty water from changing lake levels and eroding banks are largely to blame, Hellandsaas said.

“It’s just a situation we have to work on to find a solution. We’re working diligently,” she said.

Veit, a Minneapolis specialty construction outfit, has proposed between $285,000 and $330,000 in estimated total costs for dredging at the resort, including a barge spread, 300 tons of riprap and dump trucks for hauling, among other items.

