Tobacco Depot owner faces 7 drug counts

Posted 5/23/17 (Tue)

Farmer Staff Reports

After search warrants executed on Tobacco Depot locations in Alexander and Watford City last month, the business’s owner faces a raft of drug-related charges from alleged sales of cannabidiol products.

Falesteni Ali Abuhamda, 43 or 44, of Watford City, is charged with felony counts of delivery within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of hashish and manufacturing of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor counts of unlawful advertisement of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

