To grieve is to heal

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Beginning on Feb. 10, a continuous series of GriefShare meetings will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. for 13 weeks at the First Lutheran Church for those who have experienced the loss of someone dear to their heart.

“Just recently, we’ve had a lot of interest in starting the meetings up again because there have been a lot of deaths,” says Pastor Mark Honstein of the First Lutheran Church in Watford City.

After Honstein and his wife had endured the loss of a child years ago, he still continues to resonate with others who are in the same boat.

“GriefShare is designed to meet on a weekly basis to help people through grief,” Honstein says. “And provide them with the tools and a support group that they need in order to work through the grief.”

Two of the women in the community got involved with the GriefShare program when it initially began seven years ago and haven’t regretted the decision since.

“For us, it just helped to talk to someone else who was going through the exact same feelings, emotions, and everything you went through,” says Pam Durham.

