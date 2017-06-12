Latest News

Tis the season for sharing

Posted 12/06/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

The spirit of thinking about others during the holiday season seems to foster an attitude of giving. It’s more than gift giving though. Many look for opportunities to give their time or money to a worthy cause, or give a hand up to someone in need.

The McKenzie County Salvation Army Service Unit is one such opportunity for locals looking to give.

“Through what we raise during the Christmas kettle campaign, we are able to help people in emergency situations all year long,” states Mark Honstein, who serves on the board of the McKenzie County Salvation Army Service Unit, and has been in charge of the organization’s kettle campaign for four years.

For those who may not be aware, Honstein stresses that 90 percent of what is raised during the kettle campaign stays in McKenzie County.

“That is huge,” states Honstein. “The Salvation Army is not only an organization that helps people, but they have a high level of fiscal integrity.”

Honstein says that in the four years that he has headed the kettle campaign, the area has been able to raise around $15,000 to $19,000, and 90 percent of what is raised is used each and every year.

