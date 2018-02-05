Latest News

Time to “Pick Up The Patch”

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Spring is in full bloom and area residents are gearing up to “pick up” McKenzie County’s roadside ditches and shoulders for the annual Pick Up The Patch event this coming week, May 7-12.

Pick Up The Patch continues to unite area residents around one cause - keeping the community clean and looking nice. Kylee Roff is heading up this year’s event, and says that Pick Up The Patch is an important event for our community and every contribution makes a huge impact.

“The need for Pick Up The Patch does not go away,” states Roff. “Every year we pick up more and more trash, and it seems like we need to cover more and more stretches of road.”

Roff says that this year, the Pick Up The Patch committee has been working to reach out to the companies that participate each year and ask them to consider stretching out even farther than they normally do.

