Latest News

Three W.C.H.S. students place at State Speech

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

In Watford City High School’s first year of competing at the State Class A Speech Contest, Jenna Bauer, W.C.H.S. speech coach, was pleased that she had four students qualify for state and that two received All-State awards.

“This was our first year competing at the Class A level for speech,” says Bauer. “Students who compete in speech must be very dedicated!”

Hallie Macklin and Haleigh Hanhart earned All-State honors for their performances at the state event, which was held on April 13, in Jamestown.

