Latest News

Three finalists to be interviewed for county auditor/treasurer

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Three finalists have been named for retiring McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec’s position.

Applicants Maureen Horak, Erica Johnsrud and Marsha Kittleson moved ahead last week after recommendations from McKenzie County commissioners Kathy Skarda and Gene Veeder.

Commissioners were scheduled to interview the finalists at their May 16 meeting, said McKenzie County human resources manager Amanda Willis, after the McKenzie County Farmer had gone to press.

“An appointee could be selected at that time, but typically this happens at the next meeting,” Willis said.

An appointment is likely to be made at commissioners’ June 6 meeting, she added, unless Chairman Douglas Nordby calls a special meeting beforehand.

Nine candidates applied for the position.

