Latest News

Three county offices will be contested in June Primary

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Six candidates for two open seats on the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners met the April 9 filing deadline to have their names on the June 12 Primary Election ballot.

According to Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer, incumbents Vawnita Hovet Best and Kathy Skarda will be seeking re-election as county commissioners, while Howdy Lawlar, Samuel C. Meuchel, Nathan Thibodeau and John Rolfsrud will be seeking voter support to advance to the General Election, which will be held on Nov. 6.

The top four vote-getters in the June 12 election will advance to the November election.

County voters will also be asked to choose which of two of the top three candidates who are seeking the office of McKenzie County Sheriff office will advance to the November General Election. Gary Schwartzenberger, the incumbent sheriff, is being challenged by Matthew Johansen and Brady Beyers.

Katie Paulson and Dori Sparby met the filing deadline for the office of county recorder with both candidates automatically advancing to the General Election in November.

