Latest News

Three charged in death of child

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Three Arnegard family members have been charged in the Aug. 1, 2018, death of a seven-month-old child.

According to a news release from the Arnegard Police Department, James Miller, Jr., 23, who was at home during the time of the infant’s medical event, has been charged with one count of Child Neglect, a Class C Felony, as well as one count of Negligent Homicide.

Miller, Jr. was arrested without incident on Friday, Nov. 16 at 9:45 p.m. after an arrest warrant was signed by a Northwest Judicial District Judge.

James Miller, Sr., 54, and Vicki Miller, 53, the grandparents of the infant, have each been charged with one count of Child Neglect, a Class C Felony. Miller, Sr. and Vicki Miller were served with a Summons to Appear.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer