Three candidates square off for Sheriff position

Posted 5/23/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

One of the more hotly-contested races facing McKenzie County voters in the upcoming June 12 Primary Election will be for the position of the McKenzie County Sheriff where incumbent Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger is being challenged by Matthew Johansen and Brady Beyers

Schwartzenberger, a former Marine, is married and has four children and two grandchildren. Johansen, who has worked for the sheriff’s department for the past 11 years and has served 18 years as a deputy in law enforcement, is married and has three children. Beyers is a former deputy and is the owner of Brady’s Roadside Service Towing & Recovery and is a former McKenzie County deputy.

The top two vote-getters in the June 12 Primary Election will advance to the November General Election.

The McKenzie County Farmer posed several questions to the candidates on their views of the sheriff’s position and what skills they would bring to the office.

