Their time to shine

Posted 7/17/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“You mean, you aren’t going to gobble me up,” pleaded Taylor Porter to a group of children.

“Gobble you up,” shouted the children in unison. “That’s disgusting!”

Missoula Children’s Theatre instructor Taylor Porter was busy all last week practicing lines with students as they prepped for their production which was held during Watford City’s Homefest.

As the children exchanged lines back and forth with Porter, every single one maintained strong expressions as they immersed themselves fully in practicing their roles.

Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) seeks to provide as many children as possible with an experience of a lifetime.

“We have 34 kids grades K-8 that make the cut,” says Porter. “We auditioned on Monday, then we had rehearsal after that for four days, and then they performed on Friday.”

