Latest News

The technique of a trade

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As the state’s oil and natural gas industry continues to grow in McKenzie County, Watford City Middle School students got a first-hand look at what kind of employment opportunities could be waiting for them when they graduate from high school.

On Thursday, March 21, students were able to participate in the state’s inaugural T4 (tools, trades, torque, tech) jobs program at the Rough Rider Center (RRC).

“This was our first shot at exposing students to job opportunities in western North Dakota,” says Kent Ellis, Energy Career coordinator. “These skill sets are part of the high value work source prevalent not just today, but in the future.”

As many as 20 different booths were spread out in the RRC, each one catering to a certain specialty. Various instructors from Bismarck State College, as well as representatives from companies such as ONEOK, MBI and many others worked with the students.

“We tailored each session to what was best for each grade and leveled the students down to manageable size,” says Marilyn Kipp, assistant event coordinator.

