The season when things that go bump in the night

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Holidays are often what small towns do best. Halloween in Watford City is no exception. Halloween this year welcomes two Haunted Houses and the traditional Trail of Treats organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

For the last three years running, Karen George has used Halloween as an excuse to host a spooky Haunted House and outfit Watford Elementary School with much needed snowsuits for the winter. This year, she took it one step further by including Mrs. Margaret Hilbers’ Honor students class at Watford City High School.

The Honor students were charged with the job of coming up with a theme for the Haunted House and volunteering for the Haunted House itself. The theme for this year’s Haunted House is “Scary Movies.” George said that she has rounded up clown costumes and other frightening props that go along with classic scary movies.

George’s Haunted House will be at the Watford City Civic Center on Friday night, Oct. 27, from 7 to 11 p.m. The cost of admission is $20 for adults or $10 for kids.

