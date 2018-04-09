Latest News

The race is on for June election

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The 2018 election season has begun and it is shaping up to be a tight race.

If you are on the fence about whether or not to run for local office, now is the time to make your decision. The filing deadline is April 9, 2018, by 4 p.m. The location to turn in filing paperwork varies depending on the office sought.

June 12, 2018, will be the one and only election date for city, school, and park district positions. County and state offices will hold Primary elections at the same time on June 12, and then a General Election on Nov. 6 of this year.

Here are the races that will appear on the June 12 ballot as of Jan. 29.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer