The land of opportunity

Posted 3/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Justin Brown is just one of the many people that has already marked his calendar for the upcoming job fair in Watford City.

“I had great luck last year,” says 21-year-old Brown. “I just got back in Watford on Saturday night and I’m ready for this.”

Next week, Job Service of North Dakota will host its third annual Job Fair in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center on Wednesday, March 27, from 3 to 7 p.m.

“There’s significant work opportunity here,” says Pat Bertagnolli, MBI vice president of human resources, whose company alone is looking to hire more than 60 employees to their team.

Paula Hickel, Workforce Center manager at Job Service in Williston, foresees many companies in search of new employees coming to this year’s event.

“We’re estimating as many as 100 companies this year,” says Hickel. “And a lot of companies come in during the final days of registration to reserve their spot.”

According to Hickel, Job Service’s database shows there are currently 14,001 job openings statewide, which is a 13.7 percent increase compared to February of last year.

As for McKenzie County, Hickel says there are 326 job openings currently available.

