Latest News

The giving act behind Ribfest

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Last weekend’s Best of the West Ribfest was an absolute success with over 10,000 people crowding Watford City’s Main Street as they devoured more than 7,000 pounds of ribs and enjoyed a free concert by country western star Joe Nichols.

While everyone enjoyed all of what Ribfest offered, what those attending weren’t aware of is that the vast majority of the Ribfest teams donated all of their proceeds to local groups.

In all, it is estimated that well over $20,000 was donated to groups like the Rugged West Relay For Life, the Long X Arts Foundation, and the United Way among many others.

“We couldn’t do this event without the cooperation and enthusiasm of our rib teams,” says Jessie Veeder-Scofield. “And we really appreciate it so much.”

Veeder-Scofield says teams such as Purity Oil Field Services who’ve donated their rib proceeds back into the event is what keeps events like Ribfest alive.

