The art of living through giving

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Feed My Starving Children will soon be holding its second Annual Watford City MobilePack event at the Rough Rider Center on Friday, March 15, through Saturday, March 16.

The community of McKenzie County will have two meal-packing opportunities with the first being held on Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., with the second on Saturday, March 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

As an effort to kick things off prior to the March event, a Benefit Concert & Silent Auction will be held at the Watford City High School Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. with all proceeds going directly toward the event.

To reserve a volunteer spot or donate, go to give.fmsc.org/watford. For further questions, contact Angie Hartel at 701-580-4403.

