Latest News

Teen charged with starting house fire

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A Watford City 17-year-old juvenile is being held at a juvenile correctional facility and is facing multiple charges after starting a house fire on Sunday, April 8.

According to Shawn Doble, Watford City police chief, his department along with the Watford City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 509 2nd Ave. SE in Watford City at approximately 2:15 p.m.

