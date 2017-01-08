Latest News

Teddy Bear Picnic draws record crowd

Posted 8/01/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Seven years ago, the Theodore Roosevelt Nature and History Association (TRNHA) started the annual Teddy Bear Picnic event at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park South Unit in Medora. The intention of the event was to get families into the park and to get children excited about the possibilities of nature.

“The Teddy Bear Picnic was such a success every year, and last year we decided to hold the event at both the South and the North units to give kids up north the same experience,” said Tracy Sexton, executive director of the TRNHA.

Sexton was not prepared for how well the event would be received at the North Unit.

“I was blown away, this year especially, at the excitement and just shear number of children who attended at the North Unit,” said Sexton. “The event at the South Unit brought 60 children this year, but the North Unit event had 173 children in attendance!”

