Teaming up to improve women’s healthcare

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Women in McKenzie County will now be able to have more of their healthcare needs met in Watford City as part of a new outreach clinic being offered by the Great Plains Women’s Health Center.

On Oct. 26, Great Plains Women’s Health Center began seeing patients as part of an outreach clinic that will occur two times per month in Watford City. The new clinic is being offered through a partnership with the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. (MCHS).

“We are pleased to be partnering with a group of providers that are well known in McKenzie County and who have quality, compassionate care as the driver of everything they do,” states Dan Kelly, MCHS CEO. “We have enjoyed a great relationship with this practice and look forward to their expanding services into McKenzie County.”

According to Kelly, the partnership with the Great Plains Women’s Health Center, which will expand access to women’s healthcare services in the region, is a response to requests from women in the county. This expansion of services is driven by patient feedback and part of both MCHS and Great Plains Women’s Health’s commitment to deliver safe, quality women’s health services in one convenient location.

