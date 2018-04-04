Latest News

Taxable sales rebound

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the economy of Watford City and McKenzie County has definitely not returned to the break-neck speed that it saw in 2013 and 2014 when the oil industry exploded in western North Dakota, it is showing a very healthy bounce back.

Fueled by a resurgence in oil prices and increased drilling activity in the county and state’s core area of the Bakken, Watford City and McKenzie County showed some of the state’s highest percent gain in taxable sales and purchases in 2017 according to the latest taxable sales information released by the North Dakota Tax Department.

Both Watford City and McKenzie County sales grew by over 24 percent from 2016 to 2017 with Watford City’s taxable sales growing from $145,999,303 to $181,864,358, a 24.57 percent increase, while the county’s sales jumped from $171,142,024 to $215,252,875, a 25.77 percent increase.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer