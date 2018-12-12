Latest News

Tax statements in the mail

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The vast majority of McKenzie County taxpayers, especially commercial business owners, may get a little Christmas surprise this year when they open their 2018 tax statements.

And that surprise is going to be for them to see their taxes at the same level, or possibly lower, than they were last year.

“The final tax statement is pretty well in line with the estimated tax notices that were mailed to taxpayers in August,” stated Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer. “For some residential owners, they may notice a slight increase, while commercial businesses will see a slight decrease due to a reassessment.”

But according to Johnsrud, unless the property value was increased or if the property owner made improvements, overall taxes will be similar to last year.

