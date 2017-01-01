Latest News

Tax statements are in the mail

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The vast majority of McKenzie County taxpayers may get a little Christmas surprise this year when they open their 2017 tax statements.

And that surprise is going to be lower taxes.

“If the valuation of their property stayed the same as last year, taxpayers should see a drop in their county taxes,” stated Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County auditor/treasurer. “The mill levy went down in almost every taxing district in the county.”

According to Johnsrud, if taxpayers saw their valuations increase it was the result of a county-wide valuation reassessment which was completed last year or if they had made improvements to their property in the last year.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer