Latest News

Targa donates $250,000 to surgical wing in new hospital

Posted 11/15/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Targa Badlands, one of the largest independent midstream companies in North Dakota, has become the latest company to step forward to help with the fundraising efforts to construct the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc.’s new medical facilities.

Representatives of Targa Badlands presented a $250,000 check to construct the Pre-Operative Surgical Suite, a critical area that will provide for the patient’s needs prior to going into surgery. Developing the surgical wing is important in preparation for local needs.

“This new facility is a significant undertaking, and on behalf of our employees and their families who will benefit from the peace of mind in knowing that such a capable facility is located close by, we want to say thank you,” stated David Low, Targa area manager. “Companies grow up in communities, and as a community-focused organization, Targa is very pleased to be able to support the development of the new MCHS complex.”

