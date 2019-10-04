Latest News

Talbert resigns as county P & Z director

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jim Talbert, McKenzie County’s planning and zoning director, has resigned from his position on March 25, following an incident at a Bismarck motel.

According to Nichole Cholodewitsch, county human resources director, Talbert was given the choice of either resigning or being terminated by the county after the hotel provided a video of Talbert’s actions while attempting to check into the Holiday Inn Express on March 20.

“His actions violated the county’s personnel handbook,” stated Cholodewitsch. “We don’t tolerate violence in any manner.”

Cholodewitsch says that Talbert was staying in Bismarck to attend a legislative hearing at the request of the county commissioners.

In video footage provided to the county by the motel, Talbert is shown becoming upset with the check-in process when the hotel staff could not find the direct billing information for the county. He is shown grabbing the form from a motel employee, crumpling it up and throwing it. He is also seen throwing a pen, which almost hit the employee in the face, before storming out of the motel.

