Taking their first step to college

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

For 81 of Watford City High School’s 89 seniors, their journey from high school to college officially began on Thursday, Oct. 25, when they participated in College Application Day by submitting their first round of college applications.

The event, which is being held across North Dakota during the month of October, and as an incentive for students to apply early to the North Dakota college of their choice, the Bank of North Dakota paid one $35 application fee per student.

“This was an excellent way to help students who felt a bit overwhelmed with the college application process to actually experience it and realize they can figure it out,” stated Rachel Meuchel, W.C.H.S. high school counselor.

According to Meuchel, 59 W.C.H.S. seniors took advantage of the Bank of North Dakota’s application fee waiver, which was only good during the school’s application day.

