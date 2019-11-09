Latest News

Snyder to be featured speaker at ‘Women’s Day’

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. will host ‘Women’s Day’ at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

“It’s where community members come together, reconnect, and they have have a fun day,” states Leslie Kelly, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. development coordinator.

The event will kick off with a 5K fun run at 9 a.m. before many other things take place.

“We’ll have two breakout sessions,” says Kelly. “One will be in art and one will be in mental health.”

According to Kelly, there will be a featured presentation of the updated healthcare system and the services that are offered along with that.

“We will also be introducing newer physicians of the facility,” says Kelly.

A vendor show is also set to take place throughout the day in accordance with the event, as well as hors d’oeuvres.

Amberley Snyder will be featured as the event’s guest speaker where she’ll be signing autographs for an hour as well.

Snyder was an avid barrel racer and pole bending competitor from the young age of three, where she developed an exceptional skill for horseback riding.

It was in early 2010 as Amberley was headed home from a Denver Stock Show and Rodeo when tragedy struck.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer