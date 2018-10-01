Latest News

Summit Counseling to host anti-bullying event

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Summit Counseling will premiere its anti-bullying pilot program, #unbullied, next Saturday at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The program will be presented first in Watford City, then in Williston in February in an effort to unite schools, students and parents to create positive solutions for the issue of bullying.

Summit Counseling has been operating in Williston and Watford City for around two years, and one of the subjects they deal with is bullying.

“Schools are not parents,” states Jason Marmom, community engagement director for Summit Counseling. “All a school can really do to solve a problem that involves bullying is discipline a student by giving them detention or kicking them out of school.”

#unbullied will involve 40 to 60 volunteers from all over the Watford City community, including city leaders, school officials, businesses, and community members. It will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event will offer inflatables from Jump & Fun inflatables, as well as concessions.

