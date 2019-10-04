Latest News

Students learn role conservation plays in farming

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Last week, students of Watford City Elementary School received a lesson about farming from local conservation specialists.

“We work with farmers and ranchers to conserve natural resources here in McKenzie County,” said Lloyd Alveshere of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The children learned about SWAPA, which stands for soil, water, air, plants, and animals.

“Plants take in carbon dioxide and send out what?” asked Alveshere. “Oxygen,” answered the children in unison.

Taryn Johnson, Education and Outreach coordinator, stepped up to inform the children that it takes several steps to get food from the farm to the dinner table, while Chauncee Rolfsrud handed out several different worksheets to each of the students.

