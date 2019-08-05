Latest News

Students learn about money

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It’s never too early to start teaching children about money. And as part of Teach Children to Save Day and Financial Literacy Month, staff members of Cornerstone Bank have been spending time in the classrooms at the Watford City Elementary School teaching financial literacy.

“It’s great to get into the classrooms and share information with the students,” states Dia Northrop, a banker at Watford City’s Cornerstone Bank. “They are so excited to learn!”

As part of their program, employees of the bank visited with nearly 400 first and second grade students explaining about the value of money and the importance of saving money.

Being in the schools and helping with financial education is nothing new to Cornerstone Bank. In 1982, back when the bank was known as McKenzie County Bank, Jane Swenson and her teaching partner, Paul Bauer, started teaching children at Watford City Elementary School about checkbooks. Since then, the bank has taken an active role in helping teachers with financial education.

