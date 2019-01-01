Latest News

Students help city celebrate Arbor Day

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While it was a gloomy day, the cool temperatures didn’t keep the community from celebrating Arbor Day 2019. On Tuesday, May 7, city residents along with Watford City students came together at the Watford City Tourist Park to plant a tree.

“This is our 27th year to do this,” says Robin Arndt, Watford City Parks and Recreation superintendent. “Between the city and the park district, we always need trees.”

As the Scotch Pine tree was inserted into the ground, fourth grade and high school agricultural students gathered around to watch it go down.

In the midst of it all, Joe Nichols, North Dakota Forest Service community forestry specialist, informed the kids of a special way to give the tree good faith.

“Grow tree, grow,” Nichols enthusiastically urged the kids to shout with him.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer