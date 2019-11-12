Latest News

Stores ready for shopping season

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Every season the decision has to be made - what will I buy for everyone? Thankfully, you don’t have to spend forever and a day pondering that question any longer. A walk down Main Street is all it takes to cover all ages of family members this Christmas season.

“You can cover the whole family in here,” says Beth Veeder, owner of Meyer’s Department Store.

A whole array of children’s Under Armor apparel could be seen in its own section toward the back.

“It’s a great brand because it’s so sustainable,” says Veeder. “If you have several kids, it’s easy to pass along.”

More recently, the store began bringing in a line geared toward plus -size women between sizes 14 and 22.

“A lot of women don’t realize the selection we offer for plus sizes,” says Veeder. “And I think it’s important that we close that gap.”

While a selection of children’s clothing and plus size lines is merely just the beginning, new arrivals have continued to come in every several days, Veeder says.

