Latest News

Stores can’t keep toilet paper on the shelf

Posted 3/18/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only linked 29 deaths to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 12 in the United States, that still hasn’t stopped some Watford City residents from frantically buying large quantities of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.

“It’s kind of the talk of the whole store,” says Travis Fleming, Cash Wise grocery store general manager.

While Cash Wise hasn’t experienced a shortage of toilet paper just yet, it’s still managed to draw an adequate amount of attention from shoppers.

“As guests come in, they definitely want to talk about it,” Fleming says. “They kind of have fun with it.”

But when it comes to Cash Wise’s supply of disinfectants and hand sanitizers, Fleming says that’s a whole different story.

“We are unable to source any disinfectant wipes at this time. We’re waiting for our distribution center to receive more,” Fleming says.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer