Latest News

Stolen dog reunited with family

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The overbearing sound of a diesel truck still penetrated the air as snowy tire tracks freshly appeared on the road as Jim Lane approached his mailbox on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

As the obnoxious noise finally settled, an unsettling feeling Lane felt would suddenly confirm exactly what just happened.

A silver tag shimmered from the snowy ground as it caught the sunlight and Lane’s attention as it remained still attached to the collar of Kaicha, the family’s beloved Husky dog.

“As I discovered it, the thought of her chasing rabbits down the creek by our house crossed my mind. But suddenly, it all made sense,” recalls Lane. “She had been stolen!”

The rest of the day carried on as Lane’s shock had fully begun to register. He began putting a plan together for what he would do next.

On Dec. 16, the next morning, Lane and his wife, Penny, scrambled around town pinning dozens of banners to boards at numerous businesses throughout Watford City.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer